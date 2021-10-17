Bình Thuận enhances dragon fruit exports

Bình Thuận Province has exported 80-85 per cent of fresh dragon fruits. Photo nongnghiep.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Bình Thuận Province have implemented many solutions to promote the consumption of dragon fruit. They have organised events on connecting local enterprises with partners at home and abroad to expand the consumption market for dragon fruit. They have also implemented solutions to speed up the clearance of goods at border gates, including priority in plant quarantine and transport for exported dragon fruit. In August, the Bình Thuận Department of Industry and Trade coordinated with the Trade Promotion Department (under the Ministry of Industry and Trade) to hold an online conference on Vietnamese dragon fruit with potential export markets in 2021. At the conference, dragon fruit production and trading enterprises and cooperatives in Bình Thuận connected with Indian partners, as well as businesses in Australia, Japan, China and Europe, opening up opportunities on expanding the export market for dragon fruit in the future. Earlier this year, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) officially granted the Protected Geographical Indication certificate to Bình Thuận dragon fruit. This is the second agricultural product… Read full this story

