Workers at Triệu Phú Lộc company in Bình Dương Province. VNA/VNS Photo BÌNH DƯƠNG — Chairman of the People's Committee of southern Bình Dương province Võ Văn Minh has committed all possible support for firms, including those from the US, to resume production and trade. During a teleconference between the provincial People's Committee and the American Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam on Thursday, Minh said nearly 90 per cent of enterprises have returned to production in the new normal. Representatives from 20 US enterprises spoke highly of achievements made by Việt Nam and Bình Dương in particular in the fight against the pandemic, and thanked the provincial authorities for standing side by side with them amid difficulties. Minh said local firms working under "three-on-site" model in "green zones" or those in "green zones" could allow workers to go home and go to work daily. As the province has opened mobile medical stations in industrial parks, more workers will be given full two shots in the near future so that dealing with F0 and F1 cases will be more easily, he said, adding that the locality also plans to fully vaccinate those aged 18 and above this month. He reiterated the… Read full this story

Bình Dương vows best conditions for US firms have 371 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.