Basa fish industry in the Mekong Delta hit hard by social distancing

Workers process basa fish at a factory in Cửu Long in the Mekong Delta. — Photo courtesy of congthuong.vn HÀ NỘI — Social distancing in the Mekong Delta has had a great impact on the basa fish industry, said the Directorate of Fisheries. As of mid-September, basa harvesting is estimated at 932,000 tonnes, only 81.1 per cent of the same period last year. During the first two months of social distancing, July and August, basa harvesting decreased by 20 per cent and 44.9 per cent respectively, compared to the same period last year. Output decreased by 77 per cent in the first half of this month. There are 106 basa processing factories registered for export in five provinces including An Giang, Đồng Tháp, Cần Thơ, Hậu Giang and Vĩnh Long, employing about 190,000 people. As of the beginning of this month, 52 of these processing plants across five provinces had to temporarily shut down, while over 70 per cent of employees were out of work. Due to both the shortage of labour and the splitting of remaining shifts, as per pandemic prevention methods, capacity is currently only 30-40 per cent of what it was at the beginning of July this year.

