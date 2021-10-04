Bánh mật helps to put Thái Bình on the map

Quý Dương Molasses glutinous rice cake (locally known as bánh mật ) is among many special dishes of Bách Thuận Village that helps to put Thái Bình Province on the map as a traditional cuisine centre. This ancient village, also well known for its bonsai trees, welcomes hundreds of visitors and travellers every year to enjoy its beautiful landscapes and local specialities like bánh mật and bánh bèo (fern-shaped cake) that have been handed down by ancestors for a century, said 90-year-old village elder Hoàng Thị Đào. Bách Thuận villagers wrapping bánh mật (molasses glutinous rice cake). Photo vuthu.thaibinh.gov.vn Đào said for her villagers, bánh mật, like bánh chưng (glutinous rice square cake), is an important offering to the family altar to worship ancestors during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. Making the cake is not difficult but it requires attention and passion because to make a quality and tasty cake, all stages should ensure hygiene and food safety, she said. The first step is to choose new glutinous rice which is fragrant and soft compared with others. This kind of rice is the main ingredient to determine the cake's characteristics, Đào said. Bánh mật is more enjoyable when eaten cool. Photo vuthu.thaibinh.gov.vn The rice should be washed and soaked in water… Read full this story

