Bamboo Airways opens Hà Nội-Điện Biên route

At the lauching ceremony of the route at the Điện Biên Phủ airport. — VNA/VNS Photo ĐIỆN BIÊN — The first Bamboo Airways flight from Hà Nội landed at Điện Biên Phủ airport in the northern border province of Điện Biên on Thursday, marking the official launch of Bamboo Airways’ Hà Nội-Điện Biên route. The airline operates three return flights a week on the route using Embraer 190 aircraft. The flight frequency will gradually increase depending on actual travel demand. Bamboo Airways General Director Đặng Tất Thắng said the new service will facilitate the travel of locals and tourists, helping attract investment to Điện Biên and increasing exchanges between Điện Biên and other socio-economic and cultural hubs of the nation. He unveiled that the carrier will launch a direct route linking the province and HCM City in December, serving surging travel demand during the holidays. — VNS

