Aviation authority wants regular int’l flights to resume right in fourth quarter

Flight from Seoul, South Korea landed at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on September 2020. Under the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam's proposal, the resumption will start with flights for Vietnamese citizens using the combo of airline ticket, COVID-19 testing fee, food and stay at hotel for health quarantine. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport permit airlines to resume international air routes right in the fourth quarter of this year. Under the proposal, the resumption will start with flights for Vietnamese citizens using a combo of airline ticket, COVID-19 testing fee, food and stay at a hotel for quarantine. Passengers will spend seven days in paid quarantine areas if all the passengers on their flight are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. Passengers from other flights will undergo 14-day quarantine. The first international air routes for reopening this year include those to Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, France, Germany, Russia and Australia. International airports including Vân Đồn (in Quảng Ninh Province), Đà Nẵng (in Đà Nẵng City) and Cam Ranh (in Khánh Hoà Province) will receive the international flights.

