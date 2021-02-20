Auto support industry must overcome bumps on road to sustainability

Slower than its neighbors Data provided by the Ministry of Planning and Investment show that Vietnam has only produced 256 components for cars under nine seats, 14 parts for cars above nine seats and 17 components for trucks. According to the Vietnamese Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA), an automobile has about 30,000 components and up to 80 percent of those are currently imported for assembly. The remaining 20 percent of the components are manufactured in Vietnam but they are simple products such as windshield tapes, energy consumption labels, registration and fuel stamps, fuel and water pipes, and more. Vietnam needs to direct both domestic investment and FDI into auto support industries Currently, the production value of automobile support industries only accounts for about 2.7 percent of the total industry production value. Despite growth in recent years, businesses in this field have been developing slowly in both quantity and quality compared to many countries in the region. Vietnam now has less than 100 first-tier suppliers in the auto industry compared to 700 in Thailand, and only 150 second- and third-tier suppliers in Vietnam compared to 1,700 in Thailand. This dependence of Vietnam’s automobile assembly industry on foreign raw materials increases the cost… Read full this story

