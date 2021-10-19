Australia’s Ambassador meets female Vietnamese peacekeepers

Ambassador Mudie arrived at the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations at the invitation from the department Director Major General Hoang Kim Phung to discuss bilateral defense cooperation and meet with female peacekeepers who have been deployed overseas or are preparing to deploy. Also marking the importance of Vietnam Women's Day during the visit, Ambassador Mudie spoke to the peacekeepers about the roles of women in society and the opportunities and challenges those roles represent. The female peacekeepers in turn shared their perspective on women in the military and in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations and the opportunities and challenges they faced. Ambassador Mudie is a strong supporter of gender equality, women's empowerment, and women in leadership. While talking to the female peacekeepers, Ambassador Mudie complimented the important role in different fields and peacekeeping missions, "As part of the first generation of Vietnam's peacekeeping deployments, you are contributing to Vietnam's history and the global story of women's vital role in peace and security. In the peacekeeping environment you are safe to approach for women and girls, you are a comfortable and dignified source of medical and health care and you understand what weighs on women's minds." She added that Australia is proud… Read full this story

