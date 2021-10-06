Australia delivers additional 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam

The 300,000 Australian-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Hanoi last week. So far, more than 700,000 vaccine doses have been delivered to Vietnam, as part of Australia's commitment to sharing 1.5 million doses. Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Mudie announced that Australia will increase its support to Vietnam by assisting it to purchase approximately 3.7 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses. These vaccine doses will be purchased through a procurement agreement with UNICEF and in partnership with Vietnam's Ministry of Health. This will bring Australia's contribution of vaccine doses to Vietnam to approximately 5.2 million. Australia's commitment to supporting COVID-19 vaccine access in Vietnam is now worth AUD60 million. In addition to Australia's support for vaccine delivery in Vietnam, Australia is working in partnership with UNICEF to support cold chain upgrades, training for healthcare workers, communications, and planning and implementation of the vaccine rollout in remote provinces in Vietnam. On announcing the increased contribution, Ambassador Mudie said, "As a close friend and partner, Australia is committed to supporting Vietnam in its fight against COVID-19. I am pleased to see more vaccine doses from Australia arrive in Hanoi and delighted that Australia has increased its commitment to support Vietnam's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The… Read full this story

