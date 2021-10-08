Assessing children’s wellbeing and involvement to implement a child-centered approach

Children have a higher involvement level since POM was applied. — Photo courtesy of agency HCM CITY —The "process-oriented child monitoring" (POM) approach has yielded benefits on preschool children's holistic development thus particularly contributing to higher social emotional development outcomes of the children, according to research conducted by the Vietnam Institute of Educational Sciences. Jointly developed by VVOB – a Belgian non-governmental organisation and Early Childhood Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) in 2020, the practical guide POM aimed to support preschool teachers perform the child-centered approach better by applying stronger and more effective observation skills. The POM materials also targeted to guide teachers to go through three simple steps via reflection on two indicators of learning including well-being and involvement. The POM approach has been widely introduced through the "Mitigating Preschool Childrenʼs Barriers to Learning in Disadvantaged and Ethnically Diverse Districts (BaMi)" project to help provincial and district officers improve the knowledge, skills and practices of teachers in three provinces of Quảng Nam, Quảng Ngãi, and Kon Tum in the 2017-21 period. That has generated positive impacts on children's holistic development. Many teachers in the BaMi project said the POM guide helped reflect their teaching experiences in a structural way and easier for daily implementation. Pơ Long Thuỳ Liên, a teacher at Măng Non Preschool in Đông Giang District… Read full this story

