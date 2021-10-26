ASEAN should play more active, responsible role in matters impacting on region: PM

Promoting its spirit of independence in behaviors and neutrality in addressing and balancing relations will help ASEAN avoid being passive in competition between powers, the PM said. He, therefore, called on major countries participating in the region to show their sense of responsibility, respect international law, not to affect regional peace and stability, respect ASEAN's role, and fully consult ASEAN through mechanisms established and led by the grouping. PM Chinh stressed the need to uphold intra-solidarity, core values and power, as well as responsibility and constructive spirit of all member countries, to help ASEAN reach consensus and carry forward its centrality and prestige. The association should prove its mettle and self-reliance in maintaining peace, security and stability in the East Sea (South China Sea), he said. While affirming Vietnam’s principled stance on the East Sea, the PM suggested countries promote commitments to observing international law, act responsibly, practice self-restraint, take no actions that would cause tensions and complicate the situation, and cooperate in issues of shared concern like maritime environmental protection, illegal fishing combat and humanitarian aid to fishermen, among others. He also proposed fully and effectively implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC)… Read full this story

