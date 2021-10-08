Vietnamese Minister of National Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà at the 8th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Minerals on Friday. Photo monre.gov.vn HÀ NỘI — The 8th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Minerals (AMMin 8) opened in the form of teleconference in Hà Nội on Friday, highlighting the urgency of developing the circular, low carbon economy and reducing the use of fossil fuels. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Minister of National Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà said mineral resources have contributed to socio-economic development for a long time. However, the over-exploitation and unsustainable use of precious resources have changed the landscape of the earth, leading to serious challenges including environmental pollution, ecological collapse and climate crisis. He said this is an opportunity for ASEAN's mineral industry to transform its development path, focusing on mining and processing technology, and increasing values in line with such global trends as developing the circular, low carbon economy as well as reducing the use of fossil fuels. “Towards the common goal of building a sustainable mineral industry, contributing to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and addressing the challenges facing the global community, the ASEAN Community needs to strengthen cooperation… Read full this story

ASEAN highlights the urgency of fossil fuel reduction and low carbon economy development have 320 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.