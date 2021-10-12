Ascott, Sun Group pens partnership to manage Việt Nam’s largest serviced residences

SINGAPORE – CapitaLand Investment (CLI), The Ascott Limited and Sun Group have penned a deal that will see the group manage the largest serviced apartment complexes in Việt Nam, as well as introducing some of Ascott’s most exclusive brands to the country for the first time. Ascott and Sun Group sign a strategic partnership to manage the largest serviced residences in Việt Nam. Photo courtesy of Ascott At the signing ceremony, which took place on October 11, Kevin Goh, CLI's Chief Executive Officer for Lodging said: "Forming strategic collaborations with leading industry players continues to be a key growth strategy for Ascott. It provides us with access to a pipeline of quality projects to grow our global portfolio. This is in line with CLI's asset-light strategy. We will manage the biggest serviced residence developments in Việt Nam with three of our brands, demonstrating confidence in Ascott's global expertise and brand reputation. The project will be a showcase of Ascott's hospitality capabilities. Together, we look forward to introducing a new architectural beacon in Việt Nam, attracting local and international guests to find their homes with us. Our strategic partnership will also pave the way for Ascott to collaborate on more lodging projects with… Read full this story

