Art project preserves tuồng

The art project was created and is managed by Nguyễn Phương Vi, a fourth-year student at the HCM City University of Fine Arts. Photo courtesy of the project's founder HCM CITY – A new art project on preserving tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), a traditional genre of Vietnamese theatre which began in the 17th century, has just been launched in HCM City. The project, Bội Tự (The Art of Vietnamese classical drama Tuồng ), was created and is managed by Nguyễn Phương Vi, a fourth-year student at the HCM City University of Fine Arts. It aims to introduce and expose young people to tuồng . The project, to be introduced online, offers information, paintings and photos featuring performers and plays of tuồng . The music instruments and clothes used in the traditional dramas are also included. "My project provides young audiences with the knowledge of tuồng , a symbolic form of Vietnamese theatre that originated in the central region and expanded in southern Việt Nam, particularly in the Mekong River Delta provinces," said Vy. Vy began her love for this drama genre after watching performances by professional artists from the HCM City Hát Bội Theatre. She since has researched and discovered the art. To complete her project, Vi has read books on tuồng by… Read full this story

