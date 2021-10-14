Architect-turned-designer infuses fashion with Vietnamese culture

By Thúy Hằng After graduating from Hà Nội Architectural University in 2013, Cường Đàm had no idea that his life would suddenly change direction. After spending five years working as an architect, the young man found out that his true calling was in fashion. "I realised that fashion is what I was really fit for. It wasn’t something impulsive. My passion for fashion has been nurtured since I was a kid. I was fascinated by fabrics and interested in doing anything to make women be more beautiful," he said. Cường decided to open a fashion shop selling his first creations. Cường Đàm says he is ‘a transporter of Vietnamese culture'. However, it's not easy for a newbie to enjoy fruitful results, and Cường tasted several bitter experiences due to his lack of professional knowledge in the industry. "I didn’t have any knowledge then. Everything I have done at that time was based on my instinct. Materials, forms and designs – everything is new for an architect. I did everything by myself, from going to market to purchase fabric to finding garment workshops to turn my ideas and sketches into reality. Without any guidance from experienced people, and all the products were very basic, even rudimentary," Cường… Read full this story

