By Thúy Hằng After graduating from Hà Nội Architectural University in 2013, Cường Đàm had no idea that his life would suddenly change direction. After spending five years working as an architect, the young man found out that his true calling was in fashion. "I realised that fashion is what I was really fit for. It wasn’t something impulsive. My passion for fashion has been nurtured since I was a kid. I was fascinated by fabrics and interested in doing anything to make women be more beautiful," he said. Cường decided to open a fashion shop selling his first creations. Cường Đàm says he is ‘a transporter of Vietnamese culture'. However, it's not easy for a newbie to enjoy fruitful results, and Cường tasted several bitter experiences due to his lack of professional knowledge in the industry. "I didn’t have any knowledge then. Everything I have done at that time was based on my instinct. Materials, forms and designs – everything is new for an architect. I did everything by myself, from going to market to purchase fabric to finding garment workshops to turn my ideas and sketches into reality. Without any guidance from experienced people, and all the products were very basic, even rudimentary," Cường… Read full this story
- The 1970s Fashion Designer Who Was Outlandishly Ahead of His Time
- How Will Fashion Make Us Say Goodbye to Our Sweatpants?
- What Counts as Protest Fashion?
- BF+DA's Stars Bring Sustainable Fashion To The Shops At Columbus Circle, NY
- Fil-Am’s zero-waste designs make it to NYFW runway
- 20 Fashion Brands Getting Most Creative With Coronavirus Face Masks
- How 'Hustlers' Captured the Excesses of Prerecession Fashion
- Fashion Police presenter and stylist George Kotsiopoulos takes exclusively to HELLO! Online
- Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul Marks Ten Years Of East Meets West Fashion On Its Runways
- How Two Children Are Keeping Their Father’s Design Legacy Alive
Architect-turned-designer infuses fashion with Vietnamese culture have 322 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.