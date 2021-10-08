Approaching storm brings heavy rain to north and north central provinces

Border guards in Hướng Lập Border Station in the central province of Quảng Trị set up warning signs in areas flooded due to increasing water levels in Hướng Lập Commune. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Thủy HÀ NỘI — Heavy rain is expected to blanket northern and north-central provinces from Saturday to Tuesday due to storm Lionrock – the seventh storm that has entered the East Sea this year, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecast Centre. Speaking at a meeting on storm prevention and control on Friday, deputy director of the centre Hoàng Phúc Lâm said that from Saturday afternoon, northeastern provinces will see heavy rain with rainfall of 150-200mm and more than 250mm in some areas. From Sunday, northwestern provinces will see rain with rainfall of 50-150mm and more than 150mm in some areas. Meanwhile, north-central provinces like Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Bình will see rainfall of 150-350mm and more than 350mm in some areas, causing a high risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas as well as flooding in low and riverside areas. At 10am on Friday, the eye of the storm was about 130km south – southeast of China's Hainan Island with a wind speed of 60-75km per hour. By 10am… Read full this story

