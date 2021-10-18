Another 3,168 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

A vaccine being administered in Lâm Thao District, Phú Thọ Province, on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Kiên HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced 3,168 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the country’s tally to 867,221. A further 75 deaths were also announced, mostly in southern provinces (51 in HCM City and 14 in Bình Dương Province). The national death count is now 21,269, about 2.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases. Five southern localities saw three-digit numbers of new cases today; HCM City (968 cases), Bình Dương (439), Đồng Nai (393), Sóc Trăng (174), and An Giang (109), followed by four more Mekong Delta provinces; Kiên Giang (99), Tiền Giang (94), Cà Mau (77), Long An (68) and Đồng Tháp (61), showing that the southern regions continue to be the country’s biggest hot spot. The breakdown in daily new cases in the rest of the country is as follows; Phú Thọ (58), Bạc Liêu (48), Đắk Lắk (46), Quảng Nam (45), Thanh Hóa (42), Gia Lai (40), Trà Vinh (33), Khánh Hòa (31), Hậu Giang (28), Bình Thuận (28), Cần Thơ (27), Nghệ An (25), Nam Định (22), Kon Tum (20), Hà Nam (20), Quảng Ngãi… Read full this story

