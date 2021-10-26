An Giang Border Guards care for border women

On October 25, the Border Post of Vinh Hoi Dong International Border Gate presented 20 gifts, totaling VND 15 million, to needy women and female students in Vinh Hoi Dong commune. On the same day, Lac Quoi Border Post handed over 10 scholarships, worth VND a million each, to needy female students in Lac Quoi commune. Earlier, on October 24, Vinh Gia Border Post offered nearly 650 kg of rice, worth VND 8.5 million, to people in Vinh Gia commune. The meaningful activities have helped create opportunities for women to overcome difficulties to soon erase poverty and contributed to firmly protecting national sovereignty and security in the border area as well as preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: Baobienphong Translated by Chung Anh

