All HCM City districts contain COVID outbreak

Latvia to resell 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam New daily COVID-19 cases drop by nearly 1,000 Pandemic under control yet more to be done to ensure people’s welfare: PM Hà Nội plans to start economic recovery while living safely with COVID-19 Ten of 20 localities respond to aviation authority’s flight resumption plan, Hà Nội seeks clarification A resident gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in HCM City. All 21 districts and Thủ Đức city have been able to contain the outbreak based on Ministry of Health parameters. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY — All 21 districts and Thủ Đức City have contained the COVID-19 outbreak as defined by the Ministry of Health, HCM City authorities said. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Phạm Đức Hải, deputy head of the city Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, said the southern metro had lifted most lockdown restrictions and reopened its economy. Bình Chánh and Bình Tân were the last districts to meet the pandemic containment criteria, he added. The ministry describes the outbreak as under control when the number of cases falls for two straight weeks and is at least 50 per cent lower than during the week with the highest number of cases. Besides,… Read full this story

