Aid worth VNĐ1.3 billion to assist migrant workers in HCMC most affected by COVID-19

Virtual meeting of the parties that collaborated on the humanitarian aid project. Photo from the Embassy of Switzerland in Vietnam. HÀ NỘI — Oxfam in Vietnam, in collaboration with the Embassy of New Zealand and the Embassy of Switzerland, announced on Tuesday a humanitarian aid project of nearly VNĐ1.3 billion (US$56,000) to assist vulnerable migrant workers most affected by COVID-19 in Hồ Chí Minh City. Following the ongoing crisis caused by the pandemic outbreak Hồ Chí Minh City, the aid package will provide cash relief of VNĐ1.5 million ($65) to those that need it most over the next three months. The cash grant will help over 700 of the most vulnerable migrant workers, especially women in the most severely hit districts (Districts 4, 6, 9, 7,11, 12 and Bình Thạnh), purchase essentials such as food and medicine. Oxfam in Vietnam, the Center for Disability and Development (DRD), and the Center for Social Work Research and Community Development (SDRC) conducted rapid assessments in August 2021, which found many informal migrant workers in HCM City were facing a downward spiral of survival hardship. They had lost their income due to prolonged social distancing, and had few other options for receiving support. "Due to the pandemic, I and many others in HCM… Read full this story

