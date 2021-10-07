AI&Me programme applies AI, big data and digital technology to help reduce traffic deaths in Việt Nam

Asia Injury Prevention Foundation on Wednesday (October 6) is hosting a stakeholder meeting to provide the latest updates of AI&Me in Việt Nam, a programme which empowers young people to identify and report unsafe road conditions to the government for road modifications. — Photo courtesy of AIP Foundation HCM CITY — Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) Foundation's three-year AI&Me programme which applies AI, big data and digital technology to improve road safety has developed a 'youth engagement app' to offer young people an efficient way to identify and report high-risk road conditions. Through the app, government officials will receive data as actionable recommendations to make effective and evidence-based road safety interventions. The AI&Me programme will be trialed in HCM City, Gia Lai Province, and Yên Bái Province with the possibility of scaling up to other regions and countries following successful initial trials. Mirjam Sidik, AIP Foundation CEO, said: "The AI&Me program has the potential to inspire young people across the world to become road safety activists bridging the gap between big data science and public health." In recent years, big data technology has been utilised to transform road safety through predictive analysis by evaluating historical data to pinpoint high-risk areas. These maps… Read full this story

