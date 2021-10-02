Adrian Anh Tuấn introduces Fall-Winter fashion collection

Famous fashion designer Adrian Anh Tuấn has introduced his Fall-Winter 2021 collection in HCM City. The collection, Hẹn Hò (Making A Date), features 40 ready-to-wear designs for women in Vietnamese and foreign materials. Shoes and accessories are also included. Photo courtesy of Valenciani HCM CITY — Famous fashion designer Adrian Anh Tuấn has introduced his Fall-Winter 2021 collection in HCM City. The collection, Hẹn Hò (Making A Date), features 40 ready-to-wear designs for women in Vietnamese and foreign materials. Shoes and accessories are also included. Silk scarves, handbags and tote bags in leather and canvas are among the top designer's creative sources of inspiration. They have been created by Tuấn since he entered the industry 14 years ago. Tuấn used purple and pink-purple to highlight his designs. Tuấn is very known for women's ready-to-wear designs with his brand Valenciani. He has presented the latest styles and trends in many fashion shows at home and abroad, such as Đẹp Fashion Show, Elle Fashion Show and Vietnam International Fashion Week. He has shops in Hà Nội and HCM City. In June 2016, he debuted his collection called The Superstar in California. The collection highlights the beauty of modern Vietnamese women. The catwalk fashion show in California featured 50 models, including Vietnamese top models Thanh Hằng and Lệ Hằng. All proceeds from the event were used for fresh water projects for children living in remote areas in Việt Nam. "Through my fashion, I hope to raise awareness among… Read full this story

