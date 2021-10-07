ADB Ventures aids $1 million for Vietnamese innovators

The project "Supporting innovative early-stage enterprises" will give priority to businesses in potential fields in Vietnam such as finance, agriculture, and healthcare. ADB Ventures, an impact technology investment platform in the Asia Pacific, will support Vietnam's early-stage innovators scale up their impact across developing Asia through a US$1 million investment. An overview of the event on October 7. Photos: MIC Speaking at the launch of the project "Supporting innovative early-stage enterprises", which was co-held by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the National Innovation Center (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MIC), Tran Duy Dong, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment said the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a decrease in new investments in Vietnamese businesses, especially venture capital flows for technology startups in the early stages of operation. "The cooperation between ADB and the NIC is an important step to continue promoting cooperation in the coming time to mobilize resources, contributing to solving issues related to capital and operations of innovation and start-up enterprises in Vietnam," he said. The project targets innovative businesses and start-ups operating in the fields of clean technology (cleantech), finance (fintech), agriculture (agritech), and healthcare (healthtech). These are potential areas and priorities for development… Read full this story

