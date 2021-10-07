A taste of Italy at home

There is a joke that the social distancing turned everyone into a Master Chef. It's partly right because you have to cook for yourself instead of enjoying food outside. Ngô Minh recommends some restaurants that can inspire you at home, Italian style. The positive side of social distancing was that you might try something you haven't tried before, and cooking is a good example. I know someone who spent days staying at home to try to learn baking. Even if you fail many times, every experience is precious. Sometimes the process of learning, experiencing and discovering your talent is far more interesting than enjoying the result itself. The shops below deliver ready-to-eat food to your home and half-done materials if you want to experiment. A pack of cheesy and beefy lasagna at Little Italy can feed four people. Photo courtesy of the shop Little Italy Tel: 094 932 46 89 Add: 37 Trích Sài St, Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội Little Italy brings sustainable living and great food together. The restaurant by the West Lake has a nice breeze but regretfully I have not been there for a long time due to the pandemic. The restaurant offers a variety of artisanal classic and modern Italian… Read full this story

