Hero of Labour in renewal period, Professor Vũ Khiêu. — Photo courtesy of vietnamplus.vn HÀ NỘI — The brightest star of Vietnamese cultural studies, Professor Đặng Vũ Khiêu, has passed away. Over his lifetime, he inspired many generations of students, scientists and people to continue his love of national culture. Professor Đặng Vũ Khiêu once said to Việt Nam News : “I told myself that I will continue working as long as I am alive.” He was true to his word. The renowned professor passed away on September 30 in Hà Nội. He was 105 years old. Professor Vũ Khiêu was born in 1916 in Hành Thiện Village, Xuân Hồng Commune, Xuân Trường District, Nam Định Province. After graduating from school, he left Hải Phòng and went to find work in Hà Nội as a teacher, where he became involved in revolutionary efforts during the French period. What followed was a lifetime dedicated to the study of Vietnamese culture. Out of the 72 books and 10 epitaphs written by the late professor, most were self-composed and researched. This includes renowned works like: General Culture and Cultural Policy of Việt Nam, Development Culture and Identity, Confucianism and People, Understanding the Thousand Years of… Read full this story

A lifetime dedicated to culture and country have 298 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.