The 6,957 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday include 16 imported cases and 6,941 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (3,670), Bình Dương (1,787), Đồng Nai (735), An Giang (116), Long An (107), Kiên Giang (81), Tiền Giang (71), Bình Thuận (61), Tây Ninh (50), Hà Nam (50), Cần Thơ (30), Quảng Bình (17), Quảng Trị (16), Khánh Hòa (15), Ninh Thuận (15), Đồng Tháp (13), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (13), Bình Định (13), Bạc Liêu (13), Bình Phước (11), Hà Nội (8 ), Gia Lai (6), Phú Yên (6), Quảng Ngãi (6), Thanh Hóa (5), Vĩnh Long (4), Đắk Nông (3), Hà Tĩnh (3), Bến Tre (3), Nam Định (3), Bắc Giang (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Phú Thọ (2), Quảng Nam (1), Nghệ An (1), Hưng Yên (1), and Cà Mau (1); 3,897 of these were found in the community. A further 136 COVID related deaths were also announced, bringing the total death toll to 19,437.

6,957 new COVID-19 cases, 136 more deaths reported on Friday have 220 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.