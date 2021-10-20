55/64 localities in Việt Nam have completed assessment of COVID-19 risk level

Việt Trì City in Phú Thọ Province started a large-scale vaccination programme on October 10, with the target of administering 11.150 million vaccines. The province declared itself as a Level 2 (medium) risk. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Fifty five cities and provinces across the country have completed their assessment COVID-19 risk levels as of Wednesday, following the new guidelines on safe adaption to the pandemic, as outlined by Government’s Resolution 128/NQ-CP and health ministry’s instructions. The guidelines set out three indicators to assess the level of pandemic risk – the number of new community infections, the coverage of vaccinations, and the ability to receive and treat patients at all levels. Some announced that they are at Level 1, including Quảng Ninh, Lai Châu, Cao Bằng, Lào Cai, Bắc Kạn, Điện Biên, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên, Bắc Ninh, Bắc Giang, Thái Bình, Nam Định, Quảng Ninh, Quảng Ngãi, Phú Yên, Đồng Nai, Bến Tre, Bình Thuận and Sóc Trăng, among others. Đà Nẵng, Vĩnh Phúc, Phú Thọ, Sơn La, Hải Dương, Hưng Yên, Hà Tĩnh, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Trị, Đắk Lắk, Cần Thơ, Long An, Tiền Giang, Bạc Liêu, Vĩnh Long, Bình Phước provinces etc. are at Level 2. Other localities that have not yet officially announced their status… Read full this story

