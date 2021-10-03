5,376 new cases announced on Sunday

On Sunday 5,376 new infections were recorded, of which 09 were imported and 5,367 were recorded domestically (a decrease of 110 cases compared with the previous day) in 39 provinces and cities (2,674 cases in the community). Provinces and cities recorded cases are as follows: Ho Chi Minh City (2,461), Binh Duong (1,283), Dong Nai (824), An Giang (147), Long An (85), Kien Giang (75), Binh Thuan (73), Tay Ninh (54), Khanh Hoa Hoa (50), Ha Nam (39), Dong Thap (35), Can Tho (33), Ca Mau (24), Hau Giang (20), Quang Binh (19), Dak Lak (17), Quang Tri ( 15), Tien Giang (13), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (13), Ninh Thuan (12), Binh Phuoc (12), Nghe An (11), Binh Dinh (8 ), Dak Nong (6), Phu Yen (5), Ben Tre (5), Vinh Long (4), Bac Lieu (4), Hanoi (4), Quang Ngai (3), Ha Tinh (3), Lam Dong (2), Tra Vinh (2 ), Bac Giang (1), Gia Lai (1), Kon Tum (1), Da Nang (1), Thua Thien Hue (1), Phu Tho (1).
