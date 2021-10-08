4,806 new cases confirmed on Friday

The new cases were reported in HCM (2,215), Bình Dương (828 ), Đồng Nai (612), An Giang (182), Tây Ninh (92), Kiên Giang (89), Tiền Giang (74), Long An (66), Ninh Thuận (64), Khánh Hòa (55), Đồng Tháp (51), Cà Mau (49), Cần Thơ (48), Hà Nam (44), Hậu Giang (39), Gia Lai (39), Lâm Đồng (29), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (19), Bình Định (18 ), Nghệ An (17), Trà Vinh (16), Thanh Hóa (15), Đắk Nông (15), Bến Tre (14), Vĩnh Long (14), Bình Phước (13), Quảng Ngãi (13), Bạc Liêu (10), Quảng Trị (8 ), Hà Tĩnh (7), Phú Yên (7), Kon Tum (6), Hà Nội (5), Quảng Bình (4), Lào Cai (3), Hải Dương (3), Sơn La (3), Quảng Nam (3), Ninh Bình (3), Nam Định (1), Phú Thọ (1), and Yên Bái (1).
