4,513 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday

Residents returning from HCM City are quarantined at a centre in the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng HÀ NỘI — A further 4,513 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Việt Nam on Saturday, a decrease of 261 compared with the day before, according to the Ministry of Health. The total caseload since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 836,134. One of Saturday’s cases was imported and the remaining 4,512 infections were all domestic. HCM City recorded the most with 1,662, followed by Bình Dương with 820 and Đồng Nai with 575. Just one new infection was reported in Hà Nội. Other localities that reported new cases included An Giang (308), Sóc Trăng (192), Bình Thuận (122), Kiên Giang (113), Đắk Lắk (85), Đồng Tháp (81), Gia Lai (65), Long An (61), Tây Ninh (57), Cà Mau (54), Tiền Giang (44), Khánh Hòa (41), Hậu Giang (27), Hà Nam (24), Quảng Trị (18), Cần Thơ (18), Quảng Ngãi (15), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (14), Bạc Liêu (14), Thừa Thiên Huế (13), Ninh Thuận (12), Vĩnh Long (11), Bình Phước (9), Trà Vinh (8 ), Bến Tre (7), Thanh Hóa (7), Hà Tĩnh (6), Lâm Đồng (5), Bình Định (5), Quảng Bình (5), Đắk… Read full this story
