4,411 new infections recorded on Wednesday

4,411 new infections were recorded on Wednesday, of which 4,404 were domestic cases. Provinces and cities recorded cases as follows: Ho Chi Minh City (1,140), Binh Duong (521), Dong Nai (499), Dak Lak (254), Bac Lieu (242), An Giang (221), Tay Ninh (202), Kien Giang (150), Tien Giang (127), Soc Trang (98), Can Tho (98), Binh Thuan (97), Quang Nam (92), Tra Vinh (82), Long An (81), Dong Thap (49), Thanh Hoa ( 45), Khanh Hoa (44), Hau Giang (42), Gia Lai (32), Nam Dinh (28), Hanoi (26), Quang Ngai (21), Nghe An (19), Binh Phuoc (19) , Ha Giang (19), Phu Tho (18), Vinh Long (18), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (17), Bac Giang (14), Ben Tre (14), Ninh Thuan (14), Thua Thien Hue ( 14), Ha Nam (12), Quang Tri (6), Dak Nong (6), Kon Tum (6), Bac Ninh (4), Da Nang (3), Binh Dinh (3), Ha Tinh (1) , Ninh Binh (1), Thai Binh (1), Hai Phong (1), Quang Ninh (1), Lao Cai (1), Phu Yen (1).
