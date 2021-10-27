An elderly woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — A total of 4,411 new COVID-19 infections and 54 deaths were recorded in Việt Nam on Wednesday. Among the new cases, seven were imported and the rest were local transmissions. There were 2,052 new infections found in the community. HCM City recorded the highest number of daily infections with 1,140, followed by Bình Dương (521) and Đồng Nai (499). Hà Nội reported 26 new cases on Wednesday. The other cases were detected in Đắk Lắk (254), Bạc Liêu (242), An Giang (221), Tây Ninh (202), Kiên Giang (150), Tiền Giang (127), Sóc Trăng (98), Cần Thơ (98), Bình Thuận (97), Quảng Nam (92), Trà Vinh (82), Long An (81), Đồng Tháp (49), Thanh Hóa (45), Khánh Hòa (44), Hậu Giang (42), Gia Lai (32), Nam Định (28), Quảng Ngãi (21), Nghệ An (19), Bình Phước (19), Hà Giang (19), Phú Thọ (18), Vĩnh Long (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (17), Bắc Giang (14), Bến Tre (14), Ninh Thuận (14), Thừa Thiên Huế (14), Hà Nam (12), Quảng Trị (6), Đắk Nông (6), Kon Tum (6), Bắc… Read full this story

4,411 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Wednesday have 309 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.