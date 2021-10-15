Businesses required to report prices of COVID-19 testing kits Provinces still imposing own COVID-19 regulations on travellers despite Health Ministry decision Fourth wave of COVID-19 severely affects labour market All HCM City districts contain COVID outbreak Latvia to resell 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam A medical worker takes a sample for COVID-19 testing. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 3,797 new cases were reported in Việt Nam on Friday and 93 more deaths. The nationwide tally since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 857,639. The total number of deaths is 21,043. Among the new cases, eight were imported and the rest were local transmissions. Of the new infections, 1,475 were detected in the community. The number of infections increased by 701 cases compared to Thursday's figures. HCM City still has the highest infection rate with 1,131 cases, followed by the neighbouring provinces of Đồng Nai (586), and Bình Dương (533). The capital city of Hà Nội reported one new case. The Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control has assessed the pandemic level in the city as Level 1. There have been four cases detected in the community in the past two weeks, out of a population of 8,367,300. The percentage of people aged 18… Read full this story

3,797 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Friday have 297 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.