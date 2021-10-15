3,797 new COVID-19 cases, 93 more deaths reported on Friday

The 3,797 new COVID-19 cases include eight imported cases and 3,789 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,131), Đồng Nai (586), Bình Dương (533), Sóc Trăng (414), An Giang (170), Cà Mau (168), Kiên Giang (82), Đồng Tháp (78), Tiền Giang (70), Tây Ninh (64), Long An (47), Cần Thơ (43), Bạc Liêu (40), Hậu Giang (34), Gia Lai (30), Khánh Hòa (28), Thanh Hóa (27), Nghệ An (25), Thừa Thiên Huế (22), Trà Vinh (18), Vĩnh Long (15), Hà Nam (15), Quảng Trị (13), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (12), Quảng Bình (12), Bến Tre (12), Quảng Nam (11), Bình Phước (11), Ninh Thuận (9), Sơn La (9), Bình Định (9), Lâm Đồng (8 ), Đắk Nông (8 ), Quảng Ngãi (7), Phú Thọ (5), Kon Tum (4), Hà Tĩnh (4), Lai Châu (2), Yên Bái (2), Hưng Yên (2), Thái Bình (2), Phú Yên (2), Hải Dương (1), Bắc Giang (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Lào Cai (1), and Hà Nội (1). Of these, 1,475 were found in the community. An additional 93 more COVID related deaths were also announced, bringing the total death toll to 21,043.

