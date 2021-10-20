3,646 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Wednesday

Health workers taking a sample for COVID-19 testing from a resident in Phố Mới Town in Quế Võ District, Bắc Ninh Province on Wednesday, after at least 11 community cases are detected. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Thương HÀ NỘI — A total of 3,646 new cases were reported in Việt Nam on Wednesday, along with 72 more deaths. The nationwide tally since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 869,193. The total number of deaths is 21,416. Among the new cases, 11 were imported and the rest were local transmissions. Of the new infections, 1,810 were detected in the community. The number of infections increased by 608 cases compared to Tuesday's figures. HCM City still has the highest infection rate with 1,347 cases, followed by the neighbouring provinces of Bình Dương (492) and Đồng Nai (305). The capital city of Hà Nội reported ten new cases. The Ministry of Health has directed the health departments of Bắc Ninh, Phú Thọ and Thanh Hóa provinces to urgently expand their epidemiological investigations and trace those who have close contact with new locally transmitted cases. In the past two days, a cluster of at least 11 community cases relating to a local pre-school has emerged in Quế Võ District, Bắc Ninh… Read full this story

