3,636 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday

A health worker taking samples for COVID-19 testing from residents in Tân Lập Ward, Buôn Ma Thuột City in the central highland province of Đắk Lắk on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh HÀ NỘI — A further 3,636 COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Thursday, as well 71 deaths. The new cases were recorded in 50 provinces and cities. Among the new cases, 3,618 were domestic infections and 18 were imported. There were 1,649 infections detected in the community. The number of domestic cases decreased by 17 compared to the previous day. HCM City reported the highest number of new cases with 1,255, followed by Bình Dương (483) and Đồng Nai (390). Nine cases were found in Hà Nội. Others cases were found in Tây Ninh (185), An Giang (174), Sóc Trăng (109) and Bạc Liêu (102). Some localities recorded two-digit cases, including Kiên Giang (92), Tiền Giang (82), Cà Mau (80), Bình Thuận (78), Long An (70), Trà Vinh (57), Gia Lai (43), Khánh Hòa (40), Bình Định (36), Phú Thọ (35), Đồng Tháp (34), Nghệ An (29), Cần Thơ (23), Thanh Hóa (21), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (18), Hậu Giang (18), Vĩnh Long (15), Bình Phước (14), Nam Định (12), Quảng Bình (11), Đắk Nông… Read full this story
