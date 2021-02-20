3,528 new COVID-19 cases, 113 more deaths reported on Sunday

The new 3,528 COVID-19 cases include 15 imported cases and 3,513 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,067), Bình Dương (782), Đồng Nai (662), An Giang (128), Bình Thuận (109), Kiên Giang (94), Long An (77), Tiền Giang (64), Tây Ninh (59), Cà Mau (48), Cần Thơ (41), Khánh Hòa (40), Đồng Tháp (39), Bạc Liêu (38), Hậu Giang (30), Trà Vinh (29), Gia Lai (25), Hà Nam (22), Hà Giang (18), Bình Phước (16), Thanh Hóa (14), Quảng Trị (14), Quảng Ngãi (12), Bến Tre (12), Ninh Thuận (12), Đắk Nông (11), Vĩnh Long (10), Bình Định (7), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (6), Phú Yên (5), Vĩnh Phúc (5), Quảng Nam (3), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Hải Dương (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Lai Châu (2), Hà Nội (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), Sơn La (1), and Kon Tum (1). Among these cases 1,211 were found in the community. An additional 113 COVID related deaths were announced, bringing the total to 20,555.

