3,221 new cases confirmed on Saturday

The provinces and cities that have recorded cases are as follows: HCM City (790), Dong Nai (397), Binh Duong (385), Soc Trang (142), An Giang (130), Tien Giang (121), Binh Thuan (116), Tay Ninh (101), Dong Nai Thap (97), Kien Giang (93), Ca Mau (93), Dak Lak (84), Quang Nam (71), Long An (70), Can Tho (42), Khanh Hoa (42), Tra Vinh ( 41), Thanh Hoa (39), Hau Giang (38), Gia Lai (34), Ha Giang (34), Bac Lieu (31), Kon Tum (30), Quang Ngai (29), Nghe An (25) , Hanoi (23), Vinh Long (15), Lam Dong (11), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (11), Dak Nong (10), Ha Nam (10), Quang Tri (9), Ninh Thuan (8), Binh Dinh (8), Thua Thien Hue (5), Nam Dinh (5), Bac Ninh (4), Son La (4), Ben Tre (4), Quang Binh (2), Hai Duong (1) , Hung Yen (1), Phu Tho (1), Thai Nguyen (1), Phu Yen (1), Dien Bien (1), Ha Tinh (1).

