3,211 domestic cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday

Doctors and nurses of HCM City's Chợ Rẫy Hospital head to General Hospital of the Mekong Delta’s Cà Mau Province on Friday and Saturday to assist COVID-19 treatment. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A further 3,221 COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Saturday, including 3,211 domestic infections and 10 imported ones. The new cases were recorded in 48 provinces and cities. Among those, there were 1,172 infections detected in the community. The number of domestic cases decreased by 578 compared to the previous day. HCM City reported the highest number with 790, followed by Đồng Nai (397 cases) and Bình Dương (385 cases). Twenty-three cases were found in Hà Nội. Others were reported in Sóc Trăng (142), An Giang (130), Tiền Giang (121), Bình Thuận (116), Tây Ninh (101), Đồng Tháp (97), Kiên Giang (93), Cà Mau (93), Đắk Lắk (84), Quảng Nam (71), Long An (70), Cần Thơ (42), Khánh Hòa (42), Trà Vinh (41), Thanh Hóa (39), Hậu Giang (38), Gia Lai (34), Hà Giang (34), Bạc Liêu (31), Kon Tum (30), Quảng Ngãi (29), Nghệ An (25), Vĩnh Long (15), Lâm Đồng (11), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (11), Đắk Nông (10), Hà Nam (10), Quảng Trị (9), Ninh Thuận (8 ),… Read full this story

