3,034 new COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam on Tuesday

People in the central province of Quảng Ngãi being tested for COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo Sỹ Thắng HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced 3,034 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's tally to 870,255. A total of 1,866 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, meaning the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Việt Nam is now 794,846. A further 75 deaths were also announced on Tuesday – the same as that of the previous day, including 47 in HCM City, 11 in Bình Dương Province, five in Đồng Nai, three in Tiền Giang, two each in Long An, An Giang and Bình Thuận, and one in Cà Mau, Kiên Giang and Đồng Tháp. The national death count is now 21,344, about 2.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases. Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, seven cases were imported and 3,027 cases were locally transmitted.

