200 vaccine refrigerators, funded by the Government of Japan and procured through UNICEF, arrive in Hải Phòng City. — Photo Courtesy of UNICEF HÀ NỘI — 300 vaccine refrigerators funded by Japan and procured by UNICEF have arrived in the country as support for Việt Nam’s vaccination efforts, UNICEF announced on Friday. The refrigerators, 200 of which landed in Hải Phòng City Port today and 100 in HCM City Port in September, will be delivered to 300 provincial and district health facilities in Việt Nam, where they will be used to store COVID-19 vaccines. The delivery is a part of UNICEF's ongoing efforts to improve cold chain systems in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The Government of Japan is a long-time partner and supporter of UNICEF Việt Nam. "This support is aimed at delivering vaccines to each and every person in all corners of Việt Nam, which will complement the efforts of the COVAX Facility. Japan will continue to support Vietnamese efforts to deploy vaccines to every person in the country with a view to containing COVID-19 as quickly as possible", said Takio Yamada, the Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam. UNICEF has worked with the Ministry of Health to assess ‘cold chain’ capacity… Read full this story

300 vaccine refrigerators arrive in Việt Nam, thanks to support from Japan and UNICEF have 296 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.