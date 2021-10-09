Planes at Nội Bài International Airport. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport (MoT) on Friday evening announced a pilot programme on the resumption of domestic flights, with three provinces and cities that previously refused to allow the flights, Hải Phòng, Gia Lai and Hà Nội, all agreeing to restart them. The 11-day pilot programme will start from Sunday. Passengers will be expected to follow the quarantine measures in place at their destination. During the programme, the MoT will co-ordinate with localities to assess their circumstances and the results, before proposing necessary adjustments to the Prime Minister. Under the pilot programme, the MoT allowed the resumption of 38 return domestic flights per day in 19 provinces and cities. Airlines will be allowed to operate one return flight between HCM City and Bình Định, Đà Nẵng, Huế, Khánh Hòa, Nghệ An, Phú Yên, Quảng Bình, Quảng Nam, Thanh Hóa, Hải Phòng, Phú Quốc, Gia Lai and Rạch Giá. There will also be one return flight between Hà Nội/HCM City – Đà Nẵng, Đà Nẵng – Cần Thơ/Đắk Lắk, Thanh Hóa – Lâm Đồng. Flights between Hà Nội – Cần Thơ will be flexible based on the a actual circumstances. Hải Phòng will operate a round trip to… Read full this story

19 domestic routes to resume from Sunday, quarantine measures remain in place have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.