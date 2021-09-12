The channel of Saigon Tếu on YouTube offers comedy videos about friendship, family and love, which have attracted young audiences, especially teenagers. Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY – Saigon Tếu, the YouTube channel of a comic group in HCM City, has attracted more than 500,000 subscribers one year after release. The channel offers comedy videos about social issues such as friendship, family and love, which have attracted young audiences, especially teenagers. Highlighted video series such as Tuế Try , Đầu Tếu (Funny Tếu) and Purgatory are about social relationships and family issues. Videos about Vietnamese people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic have also received a warm response from viewers. City people in their daily life, their challenges, and their patience and perseverance since the Government’s strict lockdown starting on July 9 are featured. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Saigon Tếu offered live shows every Wednesday. Saigon Tếu, the YouTube channel of a comic group in HCM City, has attracted more than 510,000 subscribers. Photo courtesy of the producer "Although we delayed new live shows due to the impact of COVID-19, we are still working online," said Uy Lê, creative director of Saigon Tếu. "Online entertainment is a promising market in Việt Nam. Young audiences love and use YouTube daily." Saigon Tếu was founded in 2000 with four… Read full this story

YouTube comedy channel attracts 500,000 subscribers have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.