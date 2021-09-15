Youth volunteers join COVID fighting efforts

Nguyễn Thị Oanh (left) prepares food for frontline forces. — Photo tienphong.vn NGHỆ AN — Nguyễn Thị Oanh, a high school student from the central province of Nghệ An, is putting her free time to good use, helping to fight the pandemic in her homeland. The 17-year-old Nguyễn Duy Trinh High School student volunteered to play her part helping out in her hometown as soon as the first COVID-19 infection appeared in Nghi Lộc District on June 25. Her working day starts at 6:30am and ends at 10pm every day, manning checkpoints or concentrated isolation areas. “Soldiers, police and medical staff are working hard day and night to combat the pandemic,” Oanh told Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper. “I wanted to contribute a small way to help my hometown control the pandemic. I think young people should be ready to devote themselves in every task.” She said that she was not worried about the work because she was equipped with knowledge and skills in COVID-19 prevention and control, after carrying out her own online research before volunteering. She added: "While on duty, I have witnessed many beautiful actions of my local residents. Although they are poor but still bring vegetables and eggs to the kitchen in the quarantine area. We are all trying… Read full this story

