Youth Union delivers mooncakes for children in pandemic zones

More than 5,000 children will receive Trung Thu gifts, including mooncakes, candies, fruits, and traditional star lanterns during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 21, thanks to Trung Thu Cho Em (Full Moon Party for Children), a programme launched by HCM City Youth Union and its partners. — Photo from the programme's organisers HCM CITY — The HCM City Youth Union and its partners have launched a charity programme to offer mooncakes for poor children in isolation zones in celebration of the Mid-Autumn (Trung Thu) Festival, which falls on September 21 (the 15th day of the eighth lunar month). The event, called Trung Thu Cho Em (Full Moon Party for Children), targets children aged three to 15. More than 5,000 children will receive Trung Thu gifts, including mooncakes, candies and fruits, which will be delivered by the union's volunteers. Traditional lanterns will be included. "Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year for the first time we will organise full moon celebrities for children without theatre performances and traditional games," said Nguyễn Thanh Hân, director of the Social Activities Centre for Việt Nam's Young People, Teenagers &Children, a member of the programme's organising board. Hân and his staff delivered Trung Thu gifts to 500 children from poor and… Read full this story

