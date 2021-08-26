Young animators make history hip

TOP TEAM: The Đuốc Mồi team at the premiere of Bình Ngô Đại Chiến at Cinestar Quốc Thanh in HCM City. Photos courtesy of Việt Sử Kiêu Hùng BY Nguyễn Bình An animation entitled Bình Ngô Đại Chiến (The Pacification of the Wu) by a team known as Đuốc Mồi has received 5 million views within a few months of release. The youthful Đuốc Mồi team is running a project to make animation films about outstanding figures, battles and milestones in Vietnamese history. The films by the group have received millions of views on YouTube and are said to have inspired many to take an interest in history. The 2D production is about the Lam Sơn Uprising in the 15th century. The film highlights the battle of Tốt Động – Chúc Động in 1426 between the Lam Sơn troops under the command of national hero Lê Lợi and the Ming Chinese invaders from the north. After the battle, Đại Việt gained independence and Lê Lợi became king in 1428. FAMOUS BATTLE: A scene from Bình Ngô Đại Chiến. The animation features a victory in the Lam Sơn Uprising under the command of Lê Lợi. After the battle, Đại Việt gained independence and… Read full this story

