Futsal Việt Nam players interact with the crowd following the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 Round of 16 match against Russia on September 22 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Việt Nam receive high appreciate internationally after their success. — Photo of FIFA.com HÀ NỘI — The amazing result of Việt Nam at the FIFA Futsal World Cup has strongly pushed the team in the world ranking and also seen offers for players from international clubs. FIFA, which praised Việt Nam and its individual players for their remarkable performance, ranked Việt Nam 39th globally, in September, five places higher than last month. In Asia, the team jumped three places up to sixth. Both are their highest ever positions. The team went home with their heads held high after the tournament, and will now plan ahead for the next World Cup in 2024, according to chef de mission Trần Anh Tú. Amazing tournament Việt Nam made a bang at the quadrennial event as one of the best four third-placed teams with one win, one draw and one loss in Lithuania. After their 9-1 drubbing to five-time champions Brazil in the opener, they beat Panama 3-1 and drew 1-1 against the Czech Republic, both teams ranked higher. They then made silver-medalist Russia work hard before… Read full this story

World Cup success helps lift futsal to new heights have 305 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.