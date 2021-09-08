Workers at a furniture factory in the southern province of Đồng Nai. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Wood production and exports have hit a slump in recent months after showing strong numbers during the first half of the year, according to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD). The country exported US$8.71 billion worth of wood products in the first half of 2021, a 62.9 per cent increase year-on-year. However, the sector has been hard hit by yet another outbreak of the virus. The virus has paralysed some of the largest production centres of the industry including the southern provinces of Bình Dương and Đồng Nai, said Bùi Chính Nghĩa, deputy head of MARD’s department of forestry. “We have seen significant drops in wood exports in recent months. Exports for June, July and August dropped by 16 per cent compared to the previous three-month period. August saw the biggest drop at 22 per cent compared to July,” said Nghĩa. More than half of the country’s wood producers have had to shutter or scale down their operations since the beginning of the pandemic, said a recent report by the Association of Vietnam Timber and Forest Product. To… Read full this story

Wood exports plummet as amid virus outbreak have 298 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.