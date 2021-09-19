Women’s team ready for Asian Cup qualifiers

Football The Vietnamese national women football team’s coaches and players during a training session in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Photo of VFF HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national football team has arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, ready to vie for their best results at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup’s qualifiers. As the Afghanistan team have officially withdrawn, only three teams remain in group B. Việt Nam will first play the Maldives on September 23 and face the hosts six days later at the artificial grass Pamir Stadium. Only the top team from each group will advance to the finals. The Asian Cup is also a qualification for the 2023 World Cup. Việt Nam is considered the strongest one among the three due to its higher ranking in the world but coach Mai Đức Chung is still careful when talking about his team’s chances. “Việt Nam respect all teams although there are big gaps between us,” said Chung who brings 23 players to the tournament . “We will do our best in every match and hope for good results to advance to the finals.” Việt Nam is ranked 33 in the world, Tajikistan is at 135 and the Maldives, 44. Hours after landing in Dushanbe on Saturday, Chung and his assistants researched the destination’s conditions and… Read full this story

