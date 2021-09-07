Women’s clothing from the Nguyễn Dynasty revived in chibi-style paintings

Women's Clothing from the Nguyễn Dynasty, which consists of over 10 illustrations in chibi style, aims to shed more light on Việt Nam costumes during the historical period. — Photo courtesy of Kris Nguyễn by Lương Thu Hương HÀ NỘI — An art project featuring typical women's costumes during the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945) was created during the social distancing period by Nguyễn Quốc Trí, a.k.a Kris Nguyễn, an illustrator in Bình Thạnh District in HCM City. Women's Clothing from the Nguyễn Dynasty , which consists of over 10 illustrations in chibi style, aims to shed more light on Việt Nam’s costumes during the historical period. "Many people think that the costumes of the Nguyễn Dynasty were not diverse. The most widely known clothing during this period is traditional five-flap tunic with tight-fitting sleeves, the predecessor of the current áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress)," Kris told Việt Nam News . "In fact, they were truly varied. Different regions in the nation had different ways of dressing and variations on five-flap shirts. "Therefore, I hope to offer another outlook and better understanding of the costumes in this era via this project," he added. The 24-year-old illustrator explained that he has chosen chibi style… Read full this story

